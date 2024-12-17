Noah Unhinged
Revenge of the Nerds
2025 is looking a lot like revenge of the nerds neckbeard incels.
Feb 19
Noah (he/him)
December 2024
Finally Talking About It- Why I'm No Longer Jewish
On growing up and realizing I was lied to about everything, and Jewish cognitive dissonance.
Dec 17, 2024
Noah (he/him)
November 2024
The Consequences of Assimilation
We do not break free from our oppressors by trying to be like them.
Nov 25, 2024
Noah (he/him)
August 2024
Cheers to 90 Days Without Alcohol
Some things I’ve learned during my first sober summer.
Aug 17, 2024
Noah (he/him)
January 2024
Canada’s MAiD Amendment is Full-On Eugenocide in no Uncertain Terms, Slated to Take Effect in March
Don’t Kill Yourself, Let Us Help… Literally.
Jan 9, 2024
Noah (he/him)
December 2023
The Shocking Truth About America’s Manufactured Homeless Crisis
A country in decline, by design.
Dec 23, 2023
Noah (he/him)
The Most Interesting Animals on Earth
As I begin my search for new horizons beyond the States I wanted to get others excited about the possibilities elsewhere by sharing some of the most…
Dec 19, 2023
Noah (he/him)
America is not the World.
The US- wrecker of global peace, strangler of justice
Dec 13, 2023
Noah (he/him)
October 2023
What we can Learn about Chris McCandless and the concept of Toxic Self-Sufficiency
NORMAL.
Oct 2, 2023
Noah (he/him)
August 2023
“The Media Is Keeping Us Divided” is My Favorite Excuse to do Nothing for the Rest of My Life
Forever starts now.
Aug 5, 2023
Noah (he/him)
The Western Capitalist Propaganda Rags Don't Want You to Know the Truth About North Korea
The people are poor, the supermarket shelves are bare, and everyone works themselves to death. OH WAIT, SORRY. NEVERMIND.. THAT'S AMERICA.
Aug 4, 2023
Noah (he/him)
July 2023
In the Fight for Solidarity and Class Consciousness, We Must Not Trivialize Social Inequalities as Mere Distractions.
If socialism is to benefit society it must be TRULY inclusive. Class solidarity is about equality, equity and fairness.
Jul 31, 2023
Noah (he/him)
