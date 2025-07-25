Have you heard the phrase “if everyone’s an asshole, you’re the problem?” It’s a classic example of victim-blaming that Americans use all the time to gaslight someone into believing they’re in the wrong. There are so many situations and places in the US I can think of where one can in fact find themselves surrounded by assholes. Trump rallies, military bases, Reddit meetups, and pretty much anywhere in America you will likely find yourself, more often than not surrounded by assholes. I think you can get where I’m going with this. Americans are terrible fucking people.

Oftentimes I hear phrases from simple minded Americans such as “people are the same everywhere” and “that’s just people” and “it’s not just Americans, it’s human nature” and “humans are evil.” In this article I’m going to discuss why the societal issues of this cartoonishly cruel country disproportionately plague American society specifically in comparison to the rest of the world. Besides pissrel, America is humanity at its absolute worst and Americans are truly awful human beings who are universally hated by the entire world.

Americans Don’t Have a Conscience

Can you imagine a world where everyone operated from the mentality of “not my problem” and “that’s their own damn fault”? Americans think it’s cool not to give a shit, especially about other people. Nobody looks out for each other here the way they do in the rest of the world. Everyone only cares about themselves, and there’s a collective apathy in the air wherever you go.

I recently got hired at a log cabin hotel for the summer to work in the boathouse doing kayak rentals and deploying the rescue pontoon when someone is in danger on the lake. Anytime I would try to do something I considered the bare minimum my coworkers would be annoyed, insisting that it’s not our responsibility. For example, warning passengers that their phones may get wet and offering plastic bags for them to put them in, or carrying their life jackets and paddles for them.

They don’t seem to care that someone’s phone could get destroyed which would not only ruin their trip but be a huge safety issue if they had an emergency. This lack of consideration for others is just one of the ways in which Americans are selfish, inconsiderate assholes. My coworkers will be fake as fuck, making conversation with customers as if they were best friends but can’t even do the bare minimum to ensure that they return safely. I constantly find myself in shock and disbelief seeing how poorly Americans behave, and I’ve lost the ability to hide my disgust. I absolutely hate Americans, and the entire world agrees.

How Americans Define Morality has Nothing to do With Actually Being a Good Person

In a society of narcissistic sociopaths, no one cares about being a good person. They only care about looking like one. This is because Americans as a whole are devoid of empathy. Perhaps the most disturbing aspect of what Americans consider to be heroic is their glorification of war criminals. Every US soldier and veteran is a global terrorist. These people bomb, rape, torture, starve, massacre and dehumanize millions of innocent people and destroy the countries they live in until they’re completely uninhabitable.

Survivors of these humanitarian atrocities and future generations are left to deal with the aftermath- a wake of destruction where children grow up without limbs, a life expectancy under 30, tumors, birth defects, diseases, poisonous water and food for decades, animals starved to death, generational trauma, lifelong homelessness and a hopeless future. Then these terrorists come home to a lifetime of praise and perks, worshipped by the American people and given anything they want. They are treated like superstars when theyre in their camo uniforms. This is because they are the embodiment of the moral decay and societal rot that this country espouses and always has since its inception.

In a normal society, heroes are revolutionaries. Heroes are the brave people who step up and heed the call to justice. They’re an inspiration to others and give us hope for humanity, they inspire mankind. They fight for the oppressed, the voiceless, the animals, and those who are no longer with us. They fight with the intent to make the world a better place for everyone. Both now, and in the future.

But in American society, the most glorified among us are the bullies. The CEOS, the cops, the terrorists in the US military, our war criminal presidents, and so on. What does that say about our society as a whole? In our morally bankrupt society, narcissism, sociopathy, violence, abuse, self-centeredness, indifference and cruelty aren’t just the norm, they're considered to be good and depicted as “strength”. The opposition to these traits- humanity, kindness, generosity, compassion, trust, solidarity and idealism are hated and regarded as signs of weakness and naivety.

US CIA Terrorism is an Incurable, Malignant Tumor

Our government murders the real heroes: The Black Panthers, Qaddafi, Che Guevara, Patrice Lumumba, and thousands of other brave, inspirational freedom fighters. Any resistance militias are branded as terrorists and assassinated by the CIA. As recently as 2024, they tried to kill Maduro and likely Ali Khamenei. Those who dare to bravely speak out against the evil and destruction the US empire wages on socialist and communist countries are called terrorists and dictators, slandered with insane lies and bombed back to the stone age.

The American People are Narcissistic Sociopaths

In the social experiment show called “What Would You Do?”, liberal virtue signaling is considered the epitome of upstanding citizenship as unknowing participants are met with predictable scenarios of what is considered illegal or bad to Americans, like seeing a mother and a child shoplift, and of course those who do the “right thing” are the ones who meet their liberal obligation to uphold capitalism by snitching.

Other predictable scenarios in the show that define the collective morality of Americans are the episodes where “an anti military protestor criticizes a young man about to volunteer for duty, multiple people witness a well-dressed female enter her car and come out dressed as a homeless person”, and of course the best one “two openly gay military servicemen kiss at a diner.”

This show loves using marginalized people as pawns for empire apologia. These manufactured situations are laughably predictable, but they give you insight as to how fucked up American values truly are and what Americans truly prioritize. Money and war will always mean more to Americans than compassion for others. The message is clear- the “right thing to do” is always to support the military industrial complex, capitalist profits, queer assimilation, homeless and poor people are lazy scammers, etc. The core of the problem is how fucked up American fundamental values are.

Another example of performative activism that I’ve always found the most grotesque is the cart narc, and how he harasses people over not putting their shopping carts away. This reveals yet another issue with Americans- like everything else, being a “good person” is always superficial to them, and what motivates them the most is the chance to be abusive to one another. Americans practically cream their pants watching cart narc videos.

If it was really about shopping carts, he would put them away for whoever his next victim was. Not putting your cart away is inconsiderate, of course. But it’s far from bad or evil. There are plenty of legitimate reasons why one is unable to put their cart away, and in a normal society people would help each other out.

But its not about shopping carts. Shopping carts are an excuse to berate, harass, humiliate, and otherwise be a dick to someone who was more often than not extremely depressed, suffering from a chronic illness, and so on. I put my shopping cart away, but its in no way indicative of whether or not I'm a good person. And if you think it makes you one you’re an ableist, sorry excuse for a human being.

If you read the comments on the cart narc videos you’ll see thousands of comments from Americans saying the person who didn't put away their cart deserves to die, get raped, and other vitriol of that nature. They say the same thing about brown people in the middle east getting bombed by our “heroes”. They say the same thing about black people being killed by their other heroes, the police.

Americans LOVE bullying and being horrible people. When we were about to go to war with Iran last month all the bloodthirsty warmongering white Americans couldn't wait for more innocent people to go kill. It’s what they do, what they've always done. They are inherently violent people and cannot coexist with anyone, not even each other. And speaking of violence, lets talk about Americas gun and school shooter problem.

It’s Not the Guns, Nor the Laws- It’s the American People

The fundamental issue with Americas gun debate stems from the fact that Americans themselves are the problem. For example, no one was actually worried about Iran having nukes last month because Iranians have impulse control are a peaceful country. Other countries like China and Pakistan also have nukes but no one bats an eye. The US is the only country in the history of human civilization to actually use their nukes, and any socialist or communist country who doesn’t have nukes ought to get some, lest they become the next Libya. I personally do not like or own guns, but the other countries with legal gun ownership don’t have the problems the US does because their citizens aren't bloodthirsty, murderous psychopaths with no self-control.

Trying to Find the Humanity in People Who Have None Will Get You Killed

People who haven’t thought this through as deeply as I have will often tell me “you shouldn’t be so quick to make assumptions” but the thing is, when you understand the motives behind the behavior of Americans their actions become ridiculously predictable. Americans are loyal to no one, they will always prioritize money and what they consider to be “success” over humanity and interpersonal relationships. It doesn't matter to them if you are a true friend, they don’t want friends. At least not beyond a superficial level. They only want people they can use and discard, so don't be surprised when they turn out to be fence-sitters or worse when it comes to having your back. Their self-esteem relies entirely upon the validation of other narcissists, and they will gladly throw you under the bus if they think it will make them look good. Americans hate people who refuse to cower to their bullying which is why they have murderered and demonized almost all of my heroes: the revolutionaries who killed colonizers.

These are not people who will take you by surprise. They are extremely easy to understand and once you see them for who they are, it becomes impossible to return to a state of blissful ignorance. The only way to maintain your sanity here is to live in a delusional alternate reality in which you tell yourself lie after lie and pretend our society is normal.

The Puritanical Rot that Plagues the Nation

Because Americans don’t define morality the way normal people do, as in acting in the best interest of mankind, their idea of right and wrong is based on laws, social norms/ traditions and religion. This is because they are extremely incurious people who don’t like to think about anything. These rigid authoritarian guidelines make sense to Americans who are absent of critical thinking skills and devoid of a heart.

The puritanical rot of our society is drilled into the minds of Americans from a young age. As one of the last remaining nations with abstinence-based sex Ed, America is known internationally for its teen pregnancy crisis that spans generations. Sex Ed in the US is also the reason for transphobia, homophobia, rampant STDs and the largest number of HIV positive citizens in a developed country. American sex ed is so far behind the rest of the world because of the Puritanical Rot.

Instead of learning about sex, genders, sexual orientations, how to protect yourself and others (another thing americans obviously don't care about) how to prevent pregnancy besides just abstinence and so on, they are taught cishet sex Ed and abstinence as the only way of preventing pregnancies. This can be observed in our tv sitcoms too, where the parents are often furious with the daughter for even getting birth control.. such as on George lopez and 7th heaven. The Lindsay Lohan movie Mean Girls was known for the famous line “dont have sex because you will get pregnant and die.” The concept of fathers obsessing over their daughters virginity, let alone having any interest in it to begin with, is absolutely creepy as shit and an unheard of concept outside of America.

Americans are phony as fuck because they find cursing offensive, nudity inherently sexual and wrong, but are racist both covertly and overtly, and violent video games are fine at any age. Dehumanizing homeless people is fine with Americans. Americans are violent inconsiderate savages who slam doors, drive like they own the road, cut each other in line, gossip about one another, verbally abuse one another, manipulate, scream at each other, they have no emotional intelligence. They’re disgusting evil greedy self centered scumbags, literally the worst people to ever exist on the planet besides Israelis.

A lot of times Americans will say “go touch grass” meaning get off the internet and go do something, loser. The problem is, the reason I spend so much time isolating myself is because every time I leave the house, I lose more faith in humanity. In order to try to remain as sane as possible I remind myself this is not human nature, these are Americans. Americans would argue I'm “too sensitive” but what they don't know is that the whole world happens to agree with me. Even other Americans agree with me and they deserve better than this shit too.

The American Legacy

Those of you familiar with my work will concur that the US has long been in decline. Most Americans would disagree. The republicans will wave their star spangled white supremacist flag until the very last breath of the empire, and the liberals consider trump to be the fundamental problem when in reality, he accurately represents who Americans are. They see the ugliest parts of themselves in trump and they fail to realize that due to a lack of self-awareness.

There are no sleeper cells, Russian agents, or Chinese spies to blame for American fascism. On the contrary, this country, since its inception has never been a “democracy”.. whatever the fuck that means. Hitler was actually inspired by the Jim Crow laws but even he thought they were too extreme. Yes, seriously. And regardless of what the US CIA western propaganda history books have told you, the US was founded by white supremacist christian nationalists under the Christian doctrine of “manifest destiny”, in other words, they believed they were appointed by god to genocide 96 percent of the native American population and steal their land.

Vocab Words: CIA Terminology and What it Actually Means

Bad Decisions= War crimes and humanitarian atrocities committed by the US

Dictatorship= A socialist, communist, or atheist country (can be all 3)

Terrorists= Freedom fighters, resistance militias fighting US hegemony and brown people

No freedom of speech= Imperialist Christian Missionaries banned from proselytizing

Democracy= A white supremacist oligarchy controlled by money that has never been fair, equal or equitable for anyone

These are just a few that come to mind. You can reasonably assume the more slanderous and insane the lies are, the better the country actually is.

This country has always been inherently evil from the start, but what makes it uniquely evil is that in addition to being another white supremacist colonial project like pissrael, rhodesia, south africa and so on is that the US has made it their mission to globally terrorize the whole world. This is what they call “democracy.”

Someday, when the US finally ceases to exist it will be remembered as being the most violent, evil, destructive nation in the history of the universe. There are already museums, monuments and memorials in most countries commemorating the victims of humanitarian atrocities carried out by imperialist Christian missionaries, the US CIA and terrorism from US soldiers. History will remember the US of A for their war crimes. Since world war 2, the US has massacred over 50 million people both here and abroad.

They will remember America as a safe haven for nazis, skinheads, south africans and christian nationalists, they will remember how America was an enemy to all and a friend to no one. Americans will go down in history as the most morally bankrupt people the world has ever seen, the primary example of humanity at its absolute worst. A dystopian society full of terrible people who glorified the most disgusting examples of how not to behave and called themselves the good guys. The only people who reminisce on the “glory days” of when America existed will be white supremacists. This country will leave behind the worst legacy in the history of mankind.