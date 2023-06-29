I REMEMBER WHEN I FIRST LEARNED about Hampton Bays from my ex-boyfriend, Tom, who grew up in North Sea, less than ten minutes away in a posh estate. The tiny hamlet is home to thousands of undocumented migrant workers, living in insalubrious conditions- often large families take up residence in run-down motor inns, hidden homeless encampments in the woods, and their vehicles- a staunch contrast to their neighbors, the millionaires and billionaires whose oceanfront mansions line the north and south forks of the east end.



VIA NEWS 12 L.I



Without these extraordinarily hard workers, The Hamptons would not have the reputation it does- the most expensive place on Long Island, and all of New York. These are the landscapers, the construction workers, the exploited, underpaid, overworked, invisible people who picked your little gem lettuce for the 26 dollar salad you had at Wolffer Estate (and the grapes from the Summer in a Bottle you washed it down with.)



GUATAMALAN BROTHERS WORKING AT VINEYARD, VIA DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE



These are the people who were threatened with deportation when they tried to unionize at Tates. These are the maids, both private and working in hotels, the painters, the pool boys, the cooks, the busboys, the fishermen, not the ones who do it as a hobby. The ones who feed EVERYONE on the island. These are the people who cater your events, keep your boat in pristine condition, I could go on and on about the labor exploitation that occurs in and around the Hamptons.



A LANDSCAPER TRIMS HEDGES AT AN EAST HAMPTON ESTATE, VIA THE NEW YORK TIMES



Sometimes, if you get up early enough (or stay up late enough) you’ll catch a glimpse of the migrant workers, always up well before dawn at the 7-11. And other times you’ll see them standing outside on Montauk highway or sitting on a curb at Home Depot, waiting for a days work. They come most often from countries like El Salvador, lured in by the false promise of a better life. The poverty wages they make are sent back home to their families, most of whom they’ve not seen for several years.



Long Island is home to some of the most outwardly racist people in America. It is not uncommon to see protests with the dumbest, most bigoted residents carrying the American flag and shouting at the migrant workers to go back to their country. They face tremendous racism and harassment, sometimes even physical violence.



RACIST DEMONSTRATION ON NORTH SEA RD. IN SOUTHAMPTON, VIA HAMPTONS.COM



AND TO THAT, I SAY.