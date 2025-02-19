2025 is looking a lot like revenge of the nerds neckbeard incels.

My arch nemesis, Menicus, gut protruding in an ill-fitting suit, a look of exasperation his resting expression.

You’ve seen that look before. Don’t you remember?

That is the classic look of condescension on every neckbeard incels face. I guess it’s true what my grandmother told me growing up about how your face can get stuck like that. But before we dive in, lets get into the history and evolution of the neckbeard incel.



The neckbeard incel is not your average nerd. He refers to himself as a “Nice Guy” but is anything but. Audacity is his middle name. He is not a lovable geek, dork, or otherwise endearing term for shy awkward men like Michael Cera. He is a cruel, bitter, narcissistic asshole.

Charming doofus Michael Cera in Superbad.

The neckbeard incel is everywhere, and he always has been. He’s not exactly hiding in plain sight either. You just haven’t noticed him. And its not your fault. For what it’s worth.. he’s used to being ignored by everyone. People barely tolerate him. He spends his free time toiling away on Reddit, he smells like shit, hasn’t showered in weeks, and if you took a blacklight to his room it would light up like a Christmas parade on Main Street.

He might not have a fedora or a neck beard, but Rick from Degrassi DEFINITELY fits the stereotype.

The neckbeard incel is a hateful, misogynistic jerk. He owns at least one weapon of some sort and either fantasizes about being a hero or being the school shooter. Usually both depending on how his day went. If he has a pet it will probably be a snake or some other cold-blooded reptile and he will refer to it as his girlfriend as a way to deceptively fool people into thinking he gets laid, which obviously wont work. It will definitely have the name of a regular human female, such as Julia.



Arguably the incels most frequently used weapon is his keyboard. A troop of incels forms a Keyboard Warrior Militia



Maybe you’ve noticed he’s extremely paranoid, probably talks to himself and frequently displays other symptoms of psychosis and mania. He is always white and neurodivergent in some way- there’s a very good chance he has at least one personality disorder but refuses to go on meds bc he enjoys making his horrible behavior everyone elses problem. He probably has ADHD, autism or both. There is a pattern of neurodivergent cishet white men being misogynistic neckbeard incels that cannot be ignored.



He has discovered a way to weaponize his neurodivergence in a way only a cishet white male can- by doing whatever the fuck he wants and counting on people to look the other way and make excuses because of his condition. Regardless of how insufferable he is, he is used to the world simultaneously hating him as well as catering to him.



As a child he was often bullied, ostracized and ignored. People made excuses for him back then too. He constantly tested the waters to see what he could get away with and saw from a young age that when he would harass and make the other students uncomfortable, it was their fault.. after all, he didn’t know any better. So they said. He saw that the rules didn’t apply to him time and time again, and he took note of that. Us autistic people, you know.. we’ve got pattern recognition down in spades.



When he became an adult people no longer had to put up with him. Inevitably he grew resentful. This was certainly not the future he envisioned for himself. He felt cheated and became disgruntled. The neckbeard incel is a prisoner of his own wildly demented mind. He has no conscience and no friends. Everyone is afraid of him because he’s an unpredictable loose cannon who is angry and miserable. He lacks impulse control and is filled with a deep-seated, all-encompassing rage. On any given day, at any given time, he is always the smartest person in the room.



Maybe you’re wondering what happens when these losers are given even the tiniest bit of power. You need not look no further than reddit, arguably the cesspool of the internet, which is exclusively ran and used by neckbeard incels. The worst of the worst become moderators. This is truly the neckbeard incels wildest wet dream. Well, apart from becoming the next Elon Musk anyway.



Reddit Mod Meetup Event



It’s a little insulting to autistic people to say we shouldn’t make fun of Elon musk because he has autism. He’s an evil dork and we all should make fun of him for literally any reason. For instance, as a gay transgender man with ADHD and autism who was raised as a woman I noticed from childhood how neurodivergent boys were usually treated much better than I. They were constantly being coddled by their parents, teachers, you name it. I was socialized and treated in a completely different way.



People were all too happy to explain away their highly inappropriate behavior as something they were unable to control, but there was seemingly NOTHING I could do right. Boundaries are a foreign concept to cishet white neurodivergent men, which is why they act more entitled than anyone else on the planet. Take a moment to digest what I just said. They see themselves as victims when in reality they get away with shit that neurodivergent minorities never could.



Think about how many neurodivergent black men get murdered by police in America every year. Elijah McClain, Jordan Neely and countless others have been killed as a result of police brutality. Being black and disabled in America should not be a death sentence, but time and time again we hear about tragedies such as these and nothing changes.

A tribute to Elijah by Leah Abucayan. He was such a sweet, gentle soul that his favorite pastime was playing the violin for cats at the animal shelter.



These tragedies don’t happen to neckbeard incels. Instead, they become reddit mods, mall cops, security guards, school shooters, rapists, nazis and so on. Most likely they will choose a job with no real power, like a crossing guard, and take it way too seriously.

I love making movie posters in my free time such as this one.



Throughout the 2010s, neckbeard incels were having their moment. They worked for companies like Apple, Twitter back when it was actually cool, and so on. Thanks to the rise of a booming tech industry in the Silicon Valley they went from basement-dwelling trolls festering in their own to filth to making 200,000 a year doing basic front- end web development and eating their boogers all day. Their egos skyrocketed— finally, they felt like important members of society. They were living it up and many were using their newfound coin to finally get dates. Inevitably they became even bigger assholes.





But those jobs are mostly gone now, and their once sought-after skills are no longer anywhere near as valuable. They have either been outsourced or automated. Long gone are the good ol days. And in the back of their minds they still dream of the day that they too might become the next Zuckerberg, Musk, Bezos, or Yarvin. Because in spite of their IMMENSE privilege they are still social rejects. Everyone hates them and they have no idea why, because they have no self-awareness.



Curtis is not an anomaly. Revenge of the Nerds wasn’t just another corny 80s movie. The truth is these types of guys are nothing new. They’ve always been around. Before the internet they had no power and were essentially an urban legend. They were called trolls. This is one of my favorite spoken-word poems of all time and describes them to a T.

As you can see from the video, through all the constant rejection they became angry and disgruntled with society, not because they saw a lack of humanity but rather because they desperately wanted to fit in and be accepted.



This is how they go down the alt-right pipeline: they thought coding and programming would suddenly make them handsome and rich, but they were still horrible people. People who were rotting from the inside out. They referred to themselves as nice guys although they were anything but- it was an obvious ploy to gaslight their victims into sleeping with them. They believed they were entitled to sex and viewed women as objects. As this resentment grew, they decided to come together and create a world just for them- at the expense of everyone else. And in their minds.. its justified.



Which brings us to Curtis Yarvin (pen name Menicus Moldbug.) Curtis has roots in the tech industry as a failed programmer, and is a political advisor to JD Vance. In essence, he is the person with all these dystopian ideas and they have been in the works for quite a while. His article about Gaza, Inc. details plans of forced relocation for the innocent civilians who have survived the genocide but lost everything. Trump has mentioned a few times that he wants to seize the land and sell it to investors, but efforts to rebuild Gaza are well underway and they have the support of the whole world behind them. We will continue to see more outlandish last-ditch efforts from Trump's administration such as this, as the US attempts to cling to power as the empire inevitably cannibalizes itself.



Curtis has been writing about his delusional fantasies on his blogs Unqualified Reservations and Gray Mirror since 2008. The content is especially disturbing and excruciatingly boring, because Curtis is a talentless writer and a huge loser. His drivel is formed on the Dark Enlightenment ideology, which is the ultimate playbook of edglordery. Some of his most insidious ideas include the following passages:



”wards of the realm: A ward is any resident who is not capable of earning a living, is not accepted as a dependent by any guardian, and is not wanted by any other patch… Therefore, the most profitable disposition for this dubious form of capital is to convert them into biodiesel, which can help power the Muni buses. Our goal, in short, is a humane alternative to genocide.”



”A virtualized human is in permanent solitary confinement, waxed like a bee larva into a cell which is sealed except for emergencies. The virtual worlds of today are already exciting enough to distract many away from their real lives. They will only get better. For example, wards can perform manual labor through telepresence. As members of society, however, they might as well not exist. And because cells are sealed and need no guards, virtualization should be much cheaper than present-day imprisonment.”



https://www.unqualified-reservations.org/2008/11/patchwork-2-profit-strategies-for-our/



Yarvin being defiant. I’m sorry for laughing, I can’t take him seriously at all



The most terrifying thing about Curtis, Elon and their posse of neckbeard incels is that this was his plan all along, and it parallels Nazi Germany. Hitler became democratically elected, got rid of all the present federal officials and replaced them with fascists, and here we can see the same thing is happening now. Whats fascinating about people like Yarvin and Musk is the way they engage with their audience. These racist misogynistic geeks are getting their message across by being flippant social media shitposters. This isn’t MAGA or Qanon, its a whole new breed of far-right weirdos masquerading as pretentious pseudo-intellectuals.



People are wondering how this is happening before our eyes, but these nerds have been playing in our faces this whole time. They know it and on some level you know it too, you know we don't live in a democracy and we never have. These evil dorks have been in control of our lives for a while now. Musk and zuckerberg play a huge part in controlling information, trump has shown us time and time again that not only was this country made for people like him, he plays by a different set of rules entirely.



And now, the nerds are firing the federal employees and dismantling the only agencies that actually kind of worked. They are infiltrating the government by replacing officials with hate-filled, greedy misogynistic pigs to build a neckbeard incel utopia just for them, I imagine in part as revenge for being cast out of mainstream society and struggling to find work in the tech industry.



What men like Zuck, Elon, Bezos, and Curtis have in common is that they’re all disgruntled losers. The only difference between them and school shooters is that they grew up in more affluent neighborhoods and lucked out at the right time. They still have the mentality, they still want to do harm and evil to the world. And now they’re able to achieve it on a broader scale.



The tech oligarchy has arrived, and as the US continues its decline more chaos will ensue. Poverty, homelessness, unemployment, hunger and deaths of despair will skyrocket astronomically. As the billionaires and tech oligarchs dismantle and dissect America's dysfunctional remains, vulture capitalists will swoop in and take advantage of the mass deregulation, creating private businesses with no oversight and decimating the environment, infrastructure and more. A surplus of jails and asylums will be built, and anyone found to be in noncompliance with the authoritarian regime will be subject to imprisonment, deportation and torture. We will bear witness to the largest depression in world history.