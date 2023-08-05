I’VE BEEN SEEING AN INFLUX of stupid versions of that phrase on here lately, but the message is clear.

What was probably at some point a genuine call to action eventually devolved into being dishonesty repurposed into an excuse for right wing bigotry (along the lines of we can disagree and still be friends regarding beliefs that harm marginalized groups of people).

Got to be one of the ones Bush left behind.

But now, some of my fellow socialists have started to use it for a completely different reason. And I gotta say, I’m very impressed with the ingenuity. Instead of finding solutions to the problems we now have a problem for every possible solution.

“The media is keeping us divided” is super vague, super unhelpful, makes it look like you appear to give a shit (at least it does to people who are easily influenced..) and the best part? It’ll work FOREVER.

For the past 100 years there’s been propaganda no matter what’s going on that people argue over. It’ll be that way for the next hundred years or however long we have until humans finally die off.

Did propaganda stop people from unionizing and radical social justice movements that changed history? Of course not. So why is it stopping us now?

Maybe because we enable one another to stay complacent not only with phrases like that but also with phrases like “it’s the 1 percent vs 99 percent.”

Getting 99 percent of the worlds population or Mars or whatever planet you’re on to all join in unity overnight and destroy the powers that be is beyond delusional. I’m sorry but it literally sounds like it was dreamt up in a meth lab. It’s also one of the oldest concepts of all time and literally everyone knows about it. It’s called world peace, and it’s never gonna happen.

Although snowballs in hell may happen sooner than we think.

We need to stop holding only the worlds richest people and investment firms accountable because the one percent is realistically about 40 percent. The 40 percent of people directly responsible for our shitty lives are not just politicians. They’re landlords big AND small. They’re businesses (INCLUDING mom and pop businesses) that underpay and exploit their workers. They’re the cops. They’re the military. They’re the debt collectors. They’re the car repo men. They’re anyone and everyone who makes our lives suck a little more.

99 percent of people are not coming together to overthrow the worlds richest people. At least 40 percent of those people benefit from our system and have no desire to change that. People who are saying this shit have no clue how to analyze data properly and gave the issue no thought whatsoever.

And that’s because they probably don’t care enough to actually do something and either gave up or are extremely naive are just expecting to wake up someday and walk out into a magical utopia where we all sing and dance together.

The obvious reality is that throughout history all of those events and milestones were achieved over time, not overnight, and never would’ve happened if they didn’t start SOMEWHERE instead of just waiting and letting things continue to get worse.

Our movement will never go anywhere because we’ve collectively made the decision to wait until an impossible miracle happens or for the global news industry to collapse. And I’m sure if that were to happen we’d all get together in unity everywhere around the world and sing kumbaya… apparently.

We should stop trying to force unity with people who obviously arent interested and instead put our energy towards ACTUAL solutions, little by little. Do you think people who came together in the past wasted their time on people who doubted them or didnt even like them? Of course not. They just got together, made a plan and fucking WENT FOR IT. They knew the battle wouldn’t be easy but they won so many rights that are now being taken from us like child labor for example.

But if we can get started, make some actual goals like making the objective for unions from now on for the workers to gain and maintain control, if we can do that and start thoroughly educating other renters on their rights in other states and countries regarding eviction as a step toward combatting homelessness, we could really accomplish a whole lot of shit. Like maybe we could get a website going where everyone can post info about their states tenant rights to prevent people who don’t know their rights from ending up on the street and buying them some more time. This is just one of MANY things we can do, even virtually.

And people who doubted us would probably eventually wanna join but if not, fuck em. Who cares? We need to be focused and confident if shits gonna change for real. Not begging people who barely tolerate us and can’t even treat us with basic respect to join us. That’s pathetic.

Our goal is solidarity and revolutionary change. We need to destroy this system. But it’s not going to be overnight and it’s not going to be easy. And focusing on what we can’t change immediately as opposed to collectively coming up with solutions for what we can transform over time, logically makes the most sense. But we have to start using our time and effort wisely instead of trying to solve an impossible battle.

You don’t climb a mountain by waiting patiently for it to crumble. There are enough of us now to enact real change and start making things better in our society one step at a time. And the more we accomplish the more people will start to come around and want to be a part of the process. But we gotta start leading by example and working towards building a better society. I’m done waiting any longer. The time is now.